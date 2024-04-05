Your NCAA tournament bracket may have taken a beating long ago, but there’s plenty of reasons to tune in for two compelling Final Four matchups at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, April 6.

The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack hope to continue their Cinderella run after upsetting the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite 8. The Wolfpack will face Zach Edey and a No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers team that’s looking for redemption after losing to a No. 16 seed in the first round of last year’s tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, the No. 1 UConn Huskies have blown out their tournament opponents, including a 77-52 victory over the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini in the Elite 8. Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle and Tristen Newton (pictured) lead the defending champions on a quest for a second-straight title, which hasn’t been accomplished since the Florida Gators did in in 2006-07. UConn faces the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, making their first ever Final Four appearance.

.@PackMensBball is heading to Phoenix for the Final Four! DJ Burns Jr. spoke with @tracywolfson following the win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NLeeLQimMv — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 31, 2024

TBS, TNT and truTV televise the Final Four on Saturday and the national championship game on Monday, April 8. Games also stream on NCAA March Madness Live and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On on Max.

Ian Eagle makes his first lead play-by-play call for the Final Four, joined by analysts Grant Hill and Bill Raftery, and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four 2024 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, April 6

6/5c: NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four: Semifinal 1: No. 11 NC State vs. No. 1 Purdue, TBS, TNT & truTV

Approximately 8:45/7:45c: NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four: Semifinal 2: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UConn, TBS, TNT & truTV

Monday, April 8

9/8c: National Championship Game, TBS, TNT & truTV