‘Elite’ Renewed for Season 8, Plus Nadia Is Coming Back!

Netflix can’t get enough of the Spanish high school drama Elite as the series is set to return for an eighth season, and one of the show’s original stars is coming along for the ride.

The streamer announced the renewal on Wednesday (July 19) morning, with production expected to begin in August. Season 7 of the hit teen drama will premiere on Friday, October 20, which is expected to pick up after the events of the sixth season while also introducing new characters.

It was already confirmed that Omar Ayuso, who portrayed Omar in Seasons 1-5, would return for Season 7, but now his on-screen sister is also returning to the streets of Madrid. Mina el Hammani, who played the popular character Nadia in the show’s first three seasons, is set to reprise her role in Season 8.

When fans last saw Nadia, she moved to New York to attend university, essentially ending her relationship with her boyfriend, Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau). Hammani briefly appeared in Season 4 in a guest role as Nadia and Guzmán tried to make a long-distance romance work. However, the distance put too much of a strain on their relationship, and they eventually broke up.

It’s not yet known what exactly Hammani’s Nadia will be doing in Season 8 nor how many episodes she’ll appear in.

In addition to Hammani, Season 8 will introduce two brand new cast members, Ane Rot (Killer Book Club) and Nuno Gallego (UPA Next).

The upcoming seventh season will also bring a whole host of new cast members, including Mirela Balić, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, Maribel Verdú, and singer Anitta. Returning are Ander Puig as Nico and Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia.

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, Elite is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite high school. It focuses on the friendships and relationships between the working-class students and their wealthy classmates.

Elite, Season 7, Friday, October 20, Netflix