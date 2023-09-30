What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2023
Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming this October with titles to satisfy spooky season embracers and many more.
Among the highlights are Mike Flanagan‘s latest, The Fall of the House of Usher, and fan favorites like Elite, Lupin, and Big Mouth, along with the doc Beckham and buzzy new series Neon. Plus, don’t miss Chris Evans and Emily Blunt in the new film Pain Hustlers.
Below, we’re sharing the full slate of titles coming to and leaving Netflix this October. Scroll down for the latest listings and let us know what you’ll be streaming in the comments section.
Available This Month on Netflix:
October TBA
ONEFOUR: Against All Odds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 1
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
October 2
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
October 3
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — NETFLIX COMEDY
October 4
Beckham — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Keys to the Heart — NETFLIX FILM
Race to the Summit — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
October 5
Everything Now — NETFLIX SERIES
Khufiya — NETFLIX FILM
Lupin: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 6
A Deadly Invitation — NETFLIX FILM
Ballerina — NETFLIX FILM
Fair Play — NETFLIX FILM
“How did I get so f—ing lucky?” asks Luke (Alden Ehrenreich), a seeming rising star at a competitive hedge fund from hell. “Are you talking about me or your job?” asks Emily (Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor), who — unbeknownst to their boss — is Luke’s coworker and lover. “Both,” Luke says. But expect Luke to feel less fortunate when the promotion he thought was his turns out to be hers — meaning, the more deserving Emily. That action, and the envy it inspires in Luke, is the prime mover in this erotic thriller that cycles through a shift in power dynamics as unpredictable as the stock market. Writer and director Chloe Domont, making her debut, has spoken of her need to capture the all-too-common intimidation men feel from a woman of ambition. Consider that ambition well realized here. —Robert Edelstein
October 7
Strong Girl Nam-soon — NETFLIX SERIES
October 9
After
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law — NETFLIX SERIES
October 10
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Last One Standing: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 11
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It Follows
Once Upon a Star — NETFLIX FILM
Pact of Silence — NETFLIX SERIES
October 12
Deliver Us from Evil
The Fall of the House of Usher — NETFLIX SERIES
GOOD NIGHT WORLD — NETFLIX ANIME
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 13
The Conference — NETFLIX FILM
Ijogbon — NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
October 15
Camp Courage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 16
Oggy Oggy: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 17
The Devil on Trial — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had — NETFLIX COMEDY
I Woke Up A Vampire — NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
October 18
Kaala Paani — NETFLIX SERIES
October 19
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
Bebefinn: Season 2
Bodies — NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — NETFLIX ANIME
Crashing Eid — NETFLIX SERIES
Crypto Boy — NETFLIX FILM
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
Neon — NETFLIX SERIES
October 20
Big Mouth: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Creature — NETFLIX SERIES
Disco Inferno — NETFLIX FILM
Doona! — NETFLIX SERIES
Elite: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Flashback — NETFLIX FILM
Kandasamys: The Baby — NETFLIX FILM
Old Dads — NETFLIX FILM
Bill Burr’s incisive comedy has made him a fixture on Netflix, where his You People Are All the Same became the streamer’s first-ever exclusive stand-up special in 2012. With this new film, he puts himself in front of and behind the camera, directing and starring in a movie about a trio of middle-aged buds (Bokeem Woodbine, Bobby Cannavale) who sell their company to a millennial and must now navigate a changing world. Burr has said the film is based on his and his co-writer Ben Tishler’s lives.
Surviving Paradise — NETFLIX SERIES
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 23
Princess Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 24
The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
Get Gotti — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Minions
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — NETFLIX COMEDY
October 25
Absolute Beginners — NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Betrayal — NETFLIX FILM
Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
“To understand life, we must go back to the beginning,” says Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, who narrates Life on Our Planet, an epic eight-episode series celebrating evolution, from single-cell organisms appearing about 3.5 billion years ago to Homo sapiens looking much like us emerging nearly 300,000 years in the past. The show, exec produced by Steven Spielberg and the team behind Netflix’s Our Planet, uses an impressive mix of film and cutting-edge photorealistic animation. It takes us through natural history, stressing five mass extinction events that destroyed 99 percent of Earth’s living species — including the mighty dinosaurs, killed off after a mammoth asteroid hit. “We travel back in time and meet many of those now-extinct species,” previews Freeman. Among the beings that show up here: a saber-toothed Smilodon cat, who overtakes a giant predatory terror bird, vividly illustrating the survival of the fittest. —Ileane Rudolph
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3
October 26
PLUTO — NETFLIX ANIME
October 27
Pain Hustlers — NETFLIX FILM
The idea of improving one’s lot in life is something we can all relate to. For Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), that ambition turns into one sickening cautionary tale in this true crime drama. As an unemployed single mom caring for sick daughter Phoebe (Chloe Coleman), Liza welcomes a turn of fortune upon meeting charming Pete Brenner (Chris Evans), a pharmaceutical rep who brings her on board at powerful Zanna, a pharma firm run by unbalanced Dr. Neel (Andy Garcia). “Initially the film is a darkly comic romp as Liza discovers this hilariously outrageous subculture of sales and the endless pursuit of bribing doctors,” says producer Lawrence Grey. The good times don’t last, however, as Liza, who’s based on a composite of real pharmaceutical reps, finally opens her eyes to the corruption and crimes she’s now a part of and how they impact others. Says Grey, “The truth informs and outrages Liza—and the audience.” — Jim Halterman
Sister Death — NETFLIX FILM
Tore — NETFLIX SERIES
Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 28
Castaway Diva — NETFLIX SERIES
October 29
Botched Season 1
October 31
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — NETFLIX COMEDY
Leaving This Month:
The Rental
Jexi
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
American Pie: Girls’ Rules
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2