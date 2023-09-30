What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2023

Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming this October with titles to satisfy spooky season embracers and many more.

Among the highlights are Mike Flanagan‘s latest, The Fall of the House of Usher, and fan favorites like Elite, Lupin, and Big Mouth, along with the doc Beckham and buzzy new series Neon. Plus, don’t miss Chris Evans and Emily Blunt in the new film Pain Hustlers.

Below, we’re sharing the full slate of titles coming to and leaving Netflix this October. Scroll down for the latest listings and let us know what you’ll be streaming in the comments section.

Available This Month on Netflix:

October TBA

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

October 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — NETFLIX COMEDY

October 4

Beckham — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Keys to the Heart — NETFLIX FILM

Race to the Summit — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

October 5

Everything Now — NETFLIX SERIES

Khufiya — NETFLIX FILM

Lupin: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 6



A Deadly Invitation — NETFLIX FILM

Ballerina — NETFLIX FILM

Fair Play — NETFLIX FILM

“How did I get so f—ing lucky?” asks Luke (Alden Ehrenreich), a seeming rising star at a competitive hedge fund from hell. “Are you talking about me or your job?” asks Emily (Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor), who — unbeknownst to their boss — is Luke’s coworker and lover. “Both,” Luke says. But expect Luke to feel less fortunate when the promotion he thought was his turns out to be hers — meaning, the more deserving Emily. That action, and the envy it inspires in Luke, is the prime mover in this erotic thriller that cycles through a shift in power dynamics as unpredictable as the stock market. Writer and director Chloe Domont, making her debut, has spoken of her need to capture the all-too-common intimidation men feel from a woman of ambition. Consider that ambition well realized here. —Robert Edelstein

October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon — NETFLIX SERIES

October 9

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law — NETFLIX SERIES

October 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Last One Standing: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It Follows

Once Upon a Star — NETFLIX FILM

Pact of Silence — NETFLIX SERIES

October 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher — NETFLIX SERIES

GOOD NIGHT WORLD — NETFLIX ANIME

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 13

The Conference — NETFLIX FILM

Ijogbon — NETFLIX FILM

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

October 15

Camp Courage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 17

The Devil on Trial — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had — NETFLIX COMEDY

I Woke Up A Vampire — NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

October 18

Kaala Paani — NETFLIX SERIES

October 19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies — NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — NETFLIX ANIME

Crashing Eid — NETFLIX SERIES

Crypto Boy — NETFLIX FILM

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon — NETFLIX SERIES

October 20

Big Mouth: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Creature — NETFLIX SERIES

Disco Inferno — NETFLIX FILM

Doona! — NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Flashback — NETFLIX FILM

Kandasamys: The Baby — NETFLIX FILM

Old Dads — NETFLIX FILM

Bill Burr’s incisive comedy has made him a fixture on Netflix, where his You People Are All the Same became the streamer’s first-ever exclusive stand-up special in 2012. With this new film, he puts himself in front of and behind the camera, directing and starring in a movie about a trio of middle-aged buds (Bokeem Woodbine, Bobby Cannavale) who sell their company to a millennial and must now navigate a changing world. Burr has said the film is based on his and his co-writer Ben Tishler’s lives.

Surviving Paradise — NETFLIX SERIES

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 23

Princess Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

October 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — NETFLIX COMEDY

October 25

Absolute Beginners — NETFLIX SERIES

Burning Betrayal — NETFLIX FILM

Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“To understand life, we must go back to the beginning,” says Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, who narrates Life on Our Planet, an epic eight-episode series celebrating evolution, from single-cell organisms appearing about 3.5 billion years ago to Homo sapiens looking much like us emerging nearly 300,000 years in the past. The show, exec produced by Steven Spielberg and the team behind Netflix’s Our Planet, uses an impressive mix of film and cutting-edge photorealistic animation. It takes us through natural history, stressing five mass extinction events that destroyed 99 percent of Earth’s living species — including the mighty dinosaurs, killed off after a mammoth asteroid hit. “We travel back in time and meet many of those now-extinct species,” previews Freeman. Among the beings that show up here: a saber-toothed Smilodon cat, who overtakes a giant predatory terror bird, vividly illustrating the survival of the fittest. —Ileane Rudolph

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

October 26

PLUTO — NETFLIX ANIME

October 27

Pain Hustlers — NETFLIX FILM

The idea of improving one’s lot in life is something we can all relate to. For Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), that ambition turns into one sickening cautionary tale in this true crime drama. As an unemployed single mom caring for sick daughter Phoebe (Chloe Coleman), Liza welcomes a turn of fortune upon meeting charming Pete Brenner (Chris Evans), a pharmaceutical rep who brings her on board at powerful Zanna, a pharma firm run by unbalanced Dr. Neel (Andy Garcia). “Initially the film is a darkly comic romp as Liza discovers this hilariously outrageous subculture of sales and the endless pursuit of bribing doctors,” says producer Lawrence Grey. The good times don’t last, however, as Liza, who’s based on a composite of real pharmaceutical reps, finally opens her eyes to the corruption and crimes she’s now a part of and how they impact others. Says Grey, “The truth informs and outrages Liza—and the audience.” — Jim Halterman

Sister Death — NETFLIX FILM

Tore — NETFLIX SERIES

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 28

Castaway Diva — NETFLIX SERIES

October 29

Botched Season 1

October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — NETFLIX COMEDY

Leaving This Month:

The Rental

Jexi

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

American Pie: Girls’ Rules

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2