‘Élite’ to End With Season 8 at Netflix

Élite Season 8 will be its last. After renewing the series in July, Netflix announced on October 18 that the soapy teen drama will end with Season 8. Season 7 premieres on Friday, October 20.

Netflix shared the news of the final season of Élite on Twitter, with a short video that turned an 8 on its side to resemble an infinity symbol.

Élite is set in a fictional elite high school called Las Encinas. The series focuses on the relationships of its students and the clashes that arise between working-class and wealthy students.

In Élite Season 7, Omar (Omar Ayuso) is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel’s (Itzan Escamilla) death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy.

Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar’s journey, we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells. Elite’s season 7 will tackle mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance.

Élite has been renewed for an eighth and final season — and Season 7 premieres this Friday! pic.twitter.com/sVNwrCvsd9 — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2023

Season 7 will feature new cast members Mirela Balić, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, Maribel Verdú, and singer Anitta. Returning stars include Ander Puig as Nico and Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia.

Season 8 will mark the return of Mina el Hamman as Omar’s sister, Nadia, who was seen in the first three seasons, then briefly in Season 4 as Nadia and boyfriend Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) tried to make a long-distance relationship work.

Élite is created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

Elite, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, October 20, Netflix