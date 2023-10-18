‘Élite’ to End With Season 8 at Netflix

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Álvaro de Juana as Dídac and Nadia al Saidi as Sonia in 'Élite' Season 7 Episode 1
Matías Uris/Netflix

Elite

 More

Élite Season 8 will be its last. After renewing the series in July, Netflix announced on October 18 that the soapy teen drama will end with Season 8. Season 7 premieres on Friday, October 20.

Netflix shared the news of the final season of Élite on Twitter, with a short video that turned an 8 on its side to resemble an infinity symbol.

Élite is set in a fictional elite high school called Las Encinas. The series focuses on the relationships of its students and the clashes that arise between working-class and wealthy students.

In Élite Season 7, Omar (Omar Ayuso) is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel’s (Itzan Escamilla) death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy.

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2023
Related

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2023

Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar’s journey, we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells. Elite’s season 7 will tackle mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance.

Season 7 will feature new cast members Mirela Balić, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, Maribel Verdú, and singer Anitta. Returning stars include Ander Puig as Nico and Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia.

Season 8 will mark the return of Mina el Hamman as Omar’s sister, Nadia, who was seen in the first three seasons, then briefly in Season 4 as Nadia and boyfriend Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) tried to make a long-distance relationship work.

Élite is created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

Elite, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, October 20, Netflix

Elite - Netflix

Elite where to stream

Elite

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Address Controversial Ruling That Stopped Ken Jennings in His Tracks
Wheel of Fortune puzzle board
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Called Out After Accepting Incorrect Answer
Sam Neill attends the world premiere of 'The Portable Door'
3
Sam Neill Assures ‘All Is Well’ in New Video Amid Cancer Battle
Good Bones HGTV - Mina Starsiak and Karen Elaine
4
HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gets Candid About Life With Her Family
Xochitl Gomez
5
‘DWTS’ Recap: Who Wowed Judges & Who Got Booted on Disney Night?