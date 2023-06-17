The cast of Elite are falling from the sky to announce the drop date of Season 7 on Netflix as part of the streamer’s live TUDUM event.

The Spanish series about the students at Las Encinas will officially make its return beginning Friday, October 20, according to the minute-long teaser which sees the stars flying through the air before crashing down on a sandy landscape. There, things turn steamy with several of the characters engaging in provocative embraces.

The show’s official social pages teased the date drop with a portion of the teaser on their pages, featuring narration from Isadora (Valentina Zenere) stating, “Am I happy with who I am? Am I happy with the people around me?” As the narration continues, it concludes, “Do you feel we’re actually living or just existing?”

Happy or not, once the steamy embraces cease, what appears to be a run for their lives ensues as swelling beats play along to the unfolding scene. Created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, Elite‘s seventh season sees the return of Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia and Omar Ayuso as Omar alongside the new addition of Mirela Balic, Fernando Lindez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin, and Maribel Verdu.

Also teased in the date announcement is the arrival of Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta who is part of the Season 7 cast. Season 7 episodes will be directed by Lino Escalera, Menna Fité, Roger Gual, and Ana Vázquez.

Debuting back in 2018, Elite is a series that began following three working-class teens who begin attending an exclusive private school in Spain. When the clash between them and the wealthy students takes a turn, it leads to murder.

You won’t want to miss the drama unfold, mark your calendars for Elite‘s return and check out the full date announcement tease, above.

Elite, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, October 20, Netflix