Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 17-23.

Timothy Olyphant stepping back into Raylan Givens’ shoes to deal with new villains (while being a father) of course puts Justified: City Primeval (July 18 on FX) at the top of our list this week. And after Minx was canceled only to be saved by Starz, we’re getting a second season (July 21) we never thought we would, with the magazine thriving. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead: Dead City‘s finale is here (July 23 on AMC, was #17 last week), and we’ll see where it leaves Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) stories.

Over on streaming, Taylor Sheridan‘s latest on Paramount+, Special Ops: Lioness (July 23), starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, and Laysla De Oliveira and following an undercover program of the CIA’s, premieres. Plus, Sweet Magnolias returns for its third season (July 20 on Netflix) with more drama and margaritas for Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott).

If reality dating shows are your cup of tea, Love Island returns for its fifth season (July 18 on Peacock) with new singles in the villa, Sarah Hyland back as host alongside narrator Iain Stirling, and episodes every day during premiere week. And Too Hot to Handle (was #7 last week) Season 5 continues (July 21 on Netflix) with the second of three batches of episodes.

Also returning to the list from last week are Miracle Workers (was #1), What We Do in the Shadows (was #2), Outlander (was #11), The Bachelorette (was #12), Secret Invasion (was #13), and And Just Like That… (was #15).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?