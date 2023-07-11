‘Justified: City Primeval’ Cast Talks New Dynamics & Villains for Raylan (VIDEO)

“The boots still fit. … It’s the rest that’s difficult.”

Leave it to Timothy Olyphant to explain the appeal and challenges of returning to the role of Raylan Givens just like the literary character would himself. The lanky, always-reliable actor is slipping back into the badge of the U.S. Marshal he played so perfectly for six seasons on Justified eight years after signing off for the limited series, Justified: City Primeval. And while Olyphant says Raylan hasn’t really changed much in the time that has passed, his bosses hint that may not be the case for long.

In our chat with the cast and creatives above, executive producers Michael Dinner and Dave Andron point out that a new addition to the Justified mix — Raylan’s daughter Willa, played by Olyphant’s own offspring Vivian — will bring out new shades. “He has to be protective of her,” says Dinner, adding that not only has the world changed since we last say Givens, but so, too, has his situation. “We’re kind of seeing a guy in transition a little bit.”

Fittingly, that transition includes moving Givens from his usual Kentucky to Detroit, where he is recruited to catch the killer of a powerful judge. There, he and Willa will cross paths with Boyd Holbrook and Adelaide Clemens, who play sociopathic lovebirds Clement Mansell and Sandy Stanton, as well as Vondie Curtis-Hall‘s Sweetie, a barkeep with deep ties to some devious types.

And as you can see from the chemistry of this crew, whatever they all get into as the case plays out, it must have been a good time. Even if Olyphant refuses to take credit/blame for it!

Justified: City Primeval, Series Premiere, Tuesday, July 18, 10/9c, FX