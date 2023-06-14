After being canceled by Max and saved by Starz, Minx is at last returning for Season 2 this July. And in the Minx Season 2 trailer released today, Jake Johnson declares the sexy magazine (and the series itself) is “back and we are better than ever.”

“A lot of people counted us out, but we are back and we are better than ever,” his sleazy character Doug declares in the trailer’s first moments, set on a glittering red carpet. Elizabeth Perkins‘ new character, Constance, is seen standing by Doug’s side, and Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce appears next, saying the porn business isn’t nearly as hard as men make it out to be (it’s giving ’70s Elle Woods).

Things are also looking up for Joyce as she gears up to sign a publishing contract with some eager corporate leaders in the next shot. “An iconic editor needs an iconic publisher,” the big wig says. Now, she and Doug are “50/50” partners in the business — well actually, 51/49, as she notes — and everyone’s elated to be back in steamy action. Check out the gleeful debauchery in the full trailer above.

Minx Season 2 premieres Friday, July 21 on Starz, marking its first season with its new network. It will first debut at midnight on July 21 on the Starz app, and then it will air on the Starz network on July 21 at 9/8c in the U.S. and Canada. The same schedule will be repeated throughout the season.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx Season 1 followed Joyce, an earnest young feminist who joined forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. The magazine, also called Minx, is clearly thriving in Season 2, with Rolling Stone following the office activities to document its rise to success. Grappling with their newfound success will prove difficult in the new episodes, as no one at Minx magazine really knows how to handle the growing attention.

Minx also stars Idara Victor as Tina, Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Lennon Parham as Shelly, Oscar Montoya as Richie, and new addition Perkins as Constance. Get in on the sexy action when Minx returns this July.

Minx, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 21, 9/8c, Starz, Available at Midnight on the Starz app