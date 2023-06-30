‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 Trailer: Drama, Friends & Margaritas (VIDEO)

Oh, the drama that’s coming to Serenity looks to be anything but sweet — and we love it!

Netflix has released the trailer for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 (all 10 episodes drop on Thursday, July 20), and it does a great job of recapping where things left off for all the characters and teasing what’s to come. They’re all going to need someone to lean on!

In Season 3, after the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) wrestles with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruening) and works to clear her own emotional path. Meanwhile, Helen (Heather Headley) faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) wants to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family. Plus, the identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. In other words, the ladies aree going to need those margaritas!

“The three of us are forever,” Dana Sue says in the trailer to Helen and Maddie, who adds, “and a day.” It’s a good thing they’ll have each other with everything coming up, including Helen’s complicated love life and Dana Sue figuring out what forgiving Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) means for herself. Plus, Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) is trying to move on with her life. Watch the video above for more.

The drama also stars Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, and Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley.

Sheryl J. Anderson serves as showrunner and executive produces with Dan Paulson and and Sherryl Woods (on whose novels the series is based). Norman Buckley and Matt Drake are co-executive producers. The series is a Daniel L. Paulson production.

Sweet Magnolias, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, July 20, Netflix