Missions are going to get out of hand in Taylor Sheridan’s newest series on Paramount+.

The streaming service has announced that Special Ops: Lioness will premiere on Sunday, July 23, and released both a trailer and new key art for the espionage thriller. The video, which you can watch above, offers a look at the tense action and questions that must be answered as well as the star-studded cast, which includes Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Michael Kelly, with Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

The series is inspired by an actual U.S. Military program and follows Joe (Saldaña) as she tries to balance her personal and professional lives as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program is overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), and they enlist an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

The teaser begins with Secretary of State Edwin Mullins (Freeman) asking the questions. The Lioness Program puts an operative close to the wives and daughters of high-value targets, then they kill the target. But things can go very wrong, as you can see.

Special Ops: Lioness also stars series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier.

Joining Sheridan as executive producers are David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

Special Ops: Lioness is the latest addition to Sheridan’s slate on Paramount+, which includes the already released 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man.

Special Ops: Lioness, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 23, Paramount+