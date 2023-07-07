Some new faces are joining the celebronauts on Stars on Mars in the July 10 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Marshawn Lynch checks that Tinashe is holding on (she is) as they head to rescue supplies and their new crewmates. With the “capsule oxygen levels critical,” they have two minutes. Once they load up the supplies, they head to get the four new people joining them. And Ronda Rousey admits that she’s a bit worried about having “to start all over again, getting to know everybody. … There comes my social anxiety again.”

Watch the full clip above as everyone (those who have gone to get them and those back at the base) braces to find out who’s joining them: a late-night personality, an NBA champion, a reality star, and a hall of fame chef.

In Monday’s episode, titled “Resupply Mission,” an incoming message from Mission Control (William Shatner) tells the crew that four new celebronauts are about to land on Mars, but their supply craft has gone off course and crashed in the Martian desert. To make matters worse, it’s split in half, and as a result, two nuclear canisters have broken free. If the seven remaining crewmates don’t act quickly, the radiation will destroy their much-needed supplies and spread to the habitat, putting the mission in grave danger.

So far on Stars on Mars, over the first four episodes, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Tallulah Willis, Richard Sherman, Tom Schwartz, and Natasha Leggero have been eliminated. That leaves Lynch, Tinashe, Rousey, Lance Armstrong, Adam Rippon, Porsha Williams Guobadia, and Ariel Winter still in the running, along with the four new celebronauts joining them.

Stars on Mars, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox