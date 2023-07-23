The celebronauts are dealing with an evil AI in the July 24 episode of Stars on Mars, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

“May we come back in please?” Andy Richter asks. The AI tells him, “I’m sorry, I’m afraid I can’t do that,” before announcing, “Your base commander and mission specialist are now sealed in the airlock. In one hour, the external door will open, exposing them to the deadly Mars atmosphere.” (Richter then quips, “I wish I’d known. I would’ve brought my water.”)

Adam Rippon explains that since the AI has a virus, they have to reboot to get the hab back in order manually. Watch the clip above to better understand what’s going on and hear more from Richter and Rippon.

In the aptly-titled “Evil AI,” a technological virus has taken over the artificial intelligence system in the hab, and two celebronauts are stuck outside in the harsh Martian climate. The hab’s AI could sabotage the entire mission if the 11 remaining celebronauts don’t act fast. The crewmates will need to work together to reset the AI software — testing their intelligence and earning them yet another mission patch — before it’s too late! Will they accomplish the mission? Who will be deemed not mission-critical and eliminated?

So far, the celebrities who have been eliminated from Stars on Mars are Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Tallulah Willis, Richard Sherman, Tom Schwartz, Natasha Leggero, and Ashley Iaconetti. That still leaves Richter, Rippon, Lance Armstrong, Cat Cora, Marshawn Lynch, Paul Pierce, Ronda Rousey, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, and Ariel Winter.

Stars on Mars, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS