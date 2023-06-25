‘Stars on Mars’ Sneak Peek: William Shatner Shocks Celebronauts With New Mission (VIDEO)

The celebronauts aren’t going to be too happy with Mission Control William Shatner after what he shares in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the June 26 episode of Stars on Mars.

“There’s been an emergency. We have detected a biological contaminant. That’s right, we’ve discovered life on Mars, and now it’s time for a bunch of celebrities to mercilessly annihilate it,” Shatner says in his newest message for the contestants.

“If this mysterious organism gets into the food or water supply, the crew’s chance of survival will be minimal. This mission will test your perseverance and will earn you the mission patch. Lucky you,” he continues. “Because of the fire in the farm and dwindling rations due to overeating, two of your crew members must be extracted from the simulation tonight. Good luck, crew. I hope you know your way around a flamethrower.”

Watch the video above for more, including the celebronauts’ reactions throughout his message, who immediately speaks up about the food, and who’s eager to “set some s**t on fire.”

In this next episode (“Life on Mars?”), tensions are high amongst the nine remaining contestants — Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, and Ariel Winter — with the pressure of being away from Earth beginning to take a toll. When the celebronauts learn a strange lifeform has been detected on “Mars,” Shatner tasks them with a mission which will test their perseverance and force two celebronauts back to Earth. It’s a special double elimination episode, so who will be among the seven celebrities left standing at the end of it?

So far, over the first three episodes, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Tallulah Willis, and Richard Sherman have been eliminated from the Fox competition.

