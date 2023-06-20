A contestant on The Price is Right won a trip to Hawaii and the ER after celebrating too hard after his victory.

Henry was so excited celebrating that he was moving on to the next round that he dislocated his shoulder while pumping his fists in the air in victory too hard. The Price is Right Instagram account posted the occasion, showing Henry celebrating after solving the final puzzle.

The clip then immediately jumps to his turn to spin the wheel, but host Drew Carey took the a moment beforehand to explain why another person was standing next to him. “Henry was celebrating and going ‘Woo,’ and he dislocated his shoulder,” Carey said. “So, he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him.” Henry’s wife then took the helm, securing a 95 for her husband and sending him to the Showcase Showdown, now jumping for joy alongside his wife and pumping his fists in the air with his good arm.”

Be careful,” Carey jokingly said to Alice.

Henry and his wife were able to win the Showdown, securing their trip to Hawaii. After joking about his victory, the Instagram post’s caption ended with “Henry is feeling better and all healed now.” Although it doesn’t happen often, Henry is not the first contestant to hurt themselves on the show. A contestant named Judy twisted her ankle spinning the wheel in 2014, continuing the Showcase Showdown on crutches.

The Price is Right premiered on ABC in 1972 originally hosted by Bob Barker, the previous longest running game show host in America until his 2007 retirement, when Carey took over. The show has aired over 9,000 episodes during its 51 seasons so far and although he’s no longer hosting, the now 100 year old Barker has made several guest appearances on the game show, most recently in 2015 on April Fool’s Day.