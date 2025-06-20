‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins $8,000 After Near Cliffhangers Catastrophe

A game of Cliffhangers on The Price Is Right nearly ended in a disaster, which host Drew Carey said he thought they were “done for.” However, the contestant won over $8,000.

Nancy Antonez went home with an almost all-new kitchen on Monday, June 16. She first bid on Caraway cookware, which included a 10-piece cookware set and a nine-piece bakeware set. The actual retail price was $1,315, and Antonez won when she had the highest bid of $701.

She didn’t have as much luck when she came to the stage to play Cliffhangers. The way the game works is The Price Is Right contestant has to try and guess the correct amount of the item they are shown. How ever far away from the amount they are, that’s how many places the mountain climber goes up the mountain. So if, an item is $30 and they guess $23, the climber goes up seven spaces. There are only 25 spaces, so if a contestant goes past that after three tries, they don’t win the prize.

Antonez had to bid on a dog leash, a digital scale, and performance ski goggles, in order to win kitchen appliances, which included a fridge, a stove, and a dishwasher. She had to bid on a dog leash, a digital scale, and performance ski goggles.

She guessed $35 for the dog leash, but was wrong. The mountain climber went up 11 spaces, making the leash $24. Antonez had 14 spaces left. For the scale, she also guessed $35, but was wrong. The yodeling man went up five spaces to 16, since the scale was $30. Antonez had nine spaces left to work with.

The game show contestant guessed that the ski goggles were $55. The climber went up five spaces to 21. The goggles were $50, and Antonez won since there were still four spaces left.

As Antonez went over to hug model James O’Halloran, Drew Carey said, “I’ll admit, I thought he was done for. I thought he was doomed.”

Antonez only spun a 55 on the wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase. Between the appliances and the cookware, her prizes totaled $8,112.

“Holy moly, she scored a big one with a cliffhanger victory!” A YouTube user said.

“I was with Drew. I thought she went over!” wrote another.

“Congras Nancy. You won a brand-new kitchen,” a third added.

“I agree with Drew. I thought he was done for,” one fan said.