Your Definitive How-To Guide on Becoming a Game Show Contestant

“Come on down!” Those iconic words have met the ears of numerous children who spent their sick day from school watching The Price Is Right. There is no denying it — game shows are a big part of our culture, and if you have ever wanted to be a contestant but didn’t know how, we have you covered. Below, we have pulled together a list of popular shows and links to their casting processes that will help you on the way to potentially live out your dream!

Starting with the classic The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, contestants are usually seen being plucked from the audience, so if you are lucky enough to secure a ticket, those three famous words may be directed at you. Tickets can be secured through the site On Camera Audiences, and the show’s page on that site gives you upcoming taping dates from which to choose.

Once you have a ticket, you are interviewed by casting directors, so your best move is to be as upbeat and interesting as possible; standing out in the crowd should be your main goal. Depending on your impression, you could be one of nine lucky contestants on The Price Is Right. If you don’t get called to “come on down,” well have no fear. As indicated on the On Camera Audiences page, audience members are allowed to attend tapings at least once a day for any day there is a taping.

In the case of other game shows, the processes can be very different, especially for knowledge-driven shows like Jeopardy! and Who Wants to be a Millionaire. The Merv Griffin creation Jeopardy! is among one of the most influential game shows in TV history, and we aren’t just talking about the theme song. What other game show has contestants who compete against computers (Ken Jennings and Watson)? Watching Jeopardy! lets viewers test their knowledge, and that is exactly what they will have to do if they want to be a contestant.

Becoming a Jeopardy! contestant takes practice, and the process begins with taking one of the show’s preliminary tests, but they aren’t always available right away. In the meantime, it is suggested that potential contestants test their knowledge on practice tests before taking the preliminary test. If you are lucky enough to pass the preliminary test, then you will be called in for an audition. At that audition, contenders will be put through another test, a mock game, and an interview to feel out your personality. People who make it this far in the audition process have the potential to be called back within 18 months to compete on the show.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire is a less test-based audition process and more of a personality-based one. On the show’s webpage for auditions, upcoming audition dates in corresponding cities are indicated, as well as a field for video auditions in case you are unable to make it to any of the listed locations. In the video audition field, it lists what the show wants to know about you in the video, and what makes you a good choice for a show contestant. You will have to upload the video to YouTube or any other public video streaming site so you can attach the link in their online audition form.

ABC‘s $100,000 Pyramid revival hosted by Michael Strahan will return to Sunday nights this past July, and you could be the next contestant if you apply online. The show also runs open calls for spots as a contestant (you must be 21 years or older). On the open calls page, it is advised that potential contestants familiarize themselves with the rules of the game and dress for TV. The date opportunities for open calls have passed for this season, but online applications are accepted at all times.

Fox‘s show Beat Shazam is the perfect game for anyone who deems him- or herself a music expert. Hosted by Jamie Foxx, this show is taking nationwide casting calls through their online application. Contestants must be 18 years or older and include a video of themselves and a potential teammate in order to catch the casting producers’ eyes. In the application, potential contestants are encouraged to let their personalities shine through.

Whether it is music, film, television, random knowledge, or just a guessing game that tickles your fancy, there are plenty of potential game show options for anyone looking to become a contestant. Keep a vigilant watch for your next opportunity to be one of TV’s next big winners!