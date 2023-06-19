It was confirmed last month that Kim Cattrall would bring back her Sex and the City character Samantha Jones for a brief cameo in And Just Like That… Season 2, but we hadn’t heard Sarah Jessica Parker‘s thoughts on the return of her former co-star until now.

In comments published by the U.K.’s The Daily Mail, Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the Max series, said that Cattrall’s cameo was “nostalgic and joyful,” though she didn’t go into any specifics.

“We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back, and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy,” she stated.

And Just Like That… premiered in 2021 and saw Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their iconic SATC roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively. Other original cast members who appear in the series include Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino.

But one star absent from the revival was Cattrall, who previously said she wasn’t interested in appearing. Cattrall and Parker have had a long-rumored feud, with a very public back-and-forth in 2018 after Parker shared condolences over the death of Cattrall’s brother.

Even though Cattrall will appear in the second season, her cameo is said to be brief and was filmed separately from the rest of the cast, meaning she had no interaction with Parker, Nixon, or Davis.

As for whether we’ll ever get a proper reunion, Davis seemed to suggest not. “We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she’s a great character,” she told The Daily Mail.

“I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution,” Davis continued. “I think we just thought, here is, you know, our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her. And wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that’s what we wanted.”

She went on to note, “I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”