Evan Handler Speaks Out About Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo

And Just Like That star Evan Handler has shared his thoughts on Kim Cattrall‘s upcoming cameo in the Sex and the City spinoff, revealing that he learned about the news at the same time as everybody else.

It was reported last week that Cattrall would reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in Season 2 of the Max series, which came as a surprise to many, including Handler, who plays Harry Goldenblatt on the show.

“I learned it the same day you did,” Handler told People, confirming that Cattrall filmed her brief part away from the rest of the cast. “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody,” he shared. “So the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

Despite Handler not reuniting with his former co-star on set, he said of Cattrall’s return, “I think it is great. I do.”

Cattrall’s character appeared off-screen in the first season of And Just Like That, featuring in a text message exchange with Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carried Bradshaw. According to People, we will see Samantha in person in the Season 2 finale, speaking on the phone with Carrie.

It was previously reported by Variety that Cattrall filmed her cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,” nor did she have contact with the series creator Michael Patrick King. However, she was dressed by Sex and the City designer Patricia Field for the appearance.

Cattrall, who won a Golden Globe for her performance as Samantha, previously talked about not wanting to return to the franchise, telling Variety last year, “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was. I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”