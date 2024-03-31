‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) adventures in the Big Apple will continue in And Just Like That… Season 3. The Sex and the City revival series, which premiered in 2021, was renewed in August 2023.

And Just Like That… chronicles Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte’s lives in their 50s. Just like in Sex and the City, the revival focuses on friendship and romance. The trio will continue to face new challenges in Season 3.

Scroll down to get all the latest updates about And Just Like That… Season 3.

When will And Just Like That… Season 3 premiere?

And Just Like That… Season 3 does not have an exact premiere date yet, but the series will return in 2025. Max’s December 2023 promo teasing upcoming shows revealed the show’s premiere year. In the meantime, you can watch the first two seasons of And Just Like That… on Max. All six seasons of Sex and the City will be available on Netflix starting April 1.

During a February 2024 appearance on CBS Mornings, Nixon confirmed that she’d be filming And Just Like That… Season 3 “this spring and summer and fall” along with The Gilded Age.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes Season 3,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

And Just Like That… Season 3 cast

The core trio of Parker, Davis, and Nixon will be returning as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes.

Max has not announced the additional cast members who will be returning in Season 3, but we can likely expect characters Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), Seema (Sarita Choudhury), Anthony (Mario Cantone), Steve (David Eigenberg), Harry (Evan Handler), Herbert (Christopher Jackson), Lily (Cathy Ang), and Rock (Alexa Swinton) to pop up in Season 3.

One character who will not be coming back in the third season is Nya (Karen Pittman). Pittman, who is also a series regular on The Morning Show, reportedly faced scheduling conflicts that made returning for Season 3 impossible, according to Deadline.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…,” a spokesperson for Max said in a statement to the outlet. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That… Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

It’s unclear if Aidan (John Corbett) will reappear in Carrie’s life in Season 3. Corbett reprised the beloved character in Season 2. Aidan and Carrie rekindled their romance after healing old wounds. At the end of Season 2, Aidan’s son got into a nasty car accident in Virginia. Aidan decided he couldn’t split his time between Virginia and New York City anymore. He asked Carrie to wait five years until his youngest son was out of his teens.

Will Kim Cattrall return in And Just Like That… Season 3?

Max has not revealed any plans for Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) to return again in Season 3. Cattrall made her triumphant return as Samantha in a brief Season 2 finale cameo. Carrie invited Samantha to the last supper at her iconic brownstone, but Samantha called to let Carrie know that she couldn’t make it due to a flight delay.

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters,” Kim told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in June 2023. “She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Cattrall was asked if she’d return in Season 3. “That’s as far as I’m going to go,” she responded.

When And Just Like That… began, the series explained that Carrie and Samantha had a falling out offscreen. Samantha moved to London in the years since Sex and the City 2.

Will Che be back for Season 3?

Sara Ramírez’s Che Diaz will not be returning for the third season, according to Variety. Sources claimed that Che’s character had “reached a natural conclusion.” Ramírez had previously hinted that their stint on the Sex and the City revival was over in a January 2024 Instagram message. Ramirez referred to Che as the “last character I played.”

Che was introduced in the first season of And Just Like That… as a love interest for Miranda. Che and Miranda’s relationship was met with criticism because of Miranda’s longtime marriage to Steve. The nonbinary comedian was also a close friend of Carrie’s throughout the first two seasons.

Is there a Season 3 trailer?

Since And Just Like That… hasn’t started filming Season 3 just yet, there’s no footage of the upcoming season. Given previous seasons, the cast will be seen out and about in New York City filming throughout production.

