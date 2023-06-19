Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of June 19-25.

Yes, Chef! The Bear (June 22 on Hulu) is back for its second season, and after how delicious the first was, of course it tops our list this week since we can’t wait to see how Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and the staff get a more upscale restaurant going. Also back for more is And Just Like That… (June 22 on Max), with (of course) great fashion, the returns of John Corbett as Aidan and Kim Cattrall as Samantha in Season 2, and much more. Then, over on Disney+, Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the latest Marvel series, Secret Invasion (June 21) to take on a group of shapeshifting Skrulls out to infiltrate Earth in positions of power worldwide.

Also on streaming this week, the always hilarious The Other Two Season 3 (which was #8 last week) continues (June 22 on Max), and with Cary (Drew Tarver) now determined to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, well, we can only imagine how he’s going to get. And while Samantha might not be showing up on the Sex and the City sequel on Max until the finale, you can see Cattrall in her new Netflix series, Glamorous, that same day. It follows Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming queer person who lands a job working for Cattrall’s legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

With Outlander (which was previously #1) now back (June 25), we’re always looking forward to what’s next in the love story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan). And amidst rumors of cancellation, The Idol (which was #11) continues with its fourth episode following the relationship between a cultish club promoter (The Weeknd) and a pop star on the rise (Lily-Rose Depp).

Also returning to the list from last week are Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (was #6), How I Met Your Father (was #16), The Walking Dead: Dead City (was #2), and America’s Got Talent (was #17).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?