With just one month to go before Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, Disney+ has released a new promo for the superhero series.

Except there’s hardly a superhero in sight. Supervillains, sure, but the only Avenger we see in the new “Fight” promo is James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and he’s not even in his War Machine armor.

As the teaser starts, former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) tells Rhodes an invasion has arrived on Earth, referring to the shapeshifting Skrulls we’ve seen in Captain Marvel and WandaVision. “And we can’t even tell who the invaders are,” Fury adds.

Case in point: When Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), an ally of Fury, grabs the Skrull rebel Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) by the collar in an art gallery, he realizes that all the bystanders are actually Gravik copies in disguise.

You’d think the Avengers could help out in such a situation, and in the promo, MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) asks Fury why he hasn’t called any of his “special friends.”

But Fury says, “This war is one I have to fight — alone.”

The promo also shows Gi’ah (Emilia Clarke), Talos’ daughter, in action. “This world is burning, and it was you who lit the match,” she tells someone in the clip.

And we also get glimpses of two familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Martin Freeman as ex-CIA agent Everett K. Ross and Cobie Smulders as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill.

“This series is much more dark in tone than ones previous. It’s hard to know who to trust,” Smulders told People this month. “Secret Invasion shows us insight into the lives of agents working to keep Earth and its inhabitants safe. Now, there is a major discovery of the Skrulls. Maria has been trying to get Nick Fury back to Earth to help with a multitude of problems, but when the Skrulls become public knowledge, it finally gets his attention.”

Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 21, Disney+