‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Aidan’s Back in Carrie’s Life (VIDEO)

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) has moved on, judging by the new trailer for Max‘s And Just Like That Season 2, which takes place a year after Big’s (Chris Noth) sudden death.

The teaser for the Sex and the City sequel showcases Carrie pressing forward in life, stating: “You don’t move on because you’re ready to. You move on because you’ve outgrown who you used to be.” We then see in her kitchen before adding, “Did you know stoves aren’t just for storage?”

We also see that she’s dating around and reaching out to a former flame fans will be excited about. Toward the end of the trailer, Carrie sends Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) an email that, upon further investigation (stopping the video and zooming in) reads: “Hey Stranger… Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me — Carrie. Was just thinking about you the other day… and I wondered how you were doing. So, how ya doing?” She ends the email by saying something about hoping she hears back from him.

Also shown is Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and her deepening relationship with Sara Ramírez’s Che, as she begins to question if she has the full story from her partner. Lastly, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) deals with motherhood and her career with shots when she’s not too busy.

Also starring in the series are Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman, with Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

The trailer comes after news that Kim Cattrall will have a cameo as her character Samantha. After famously choosing not to return to the sequel series, Cattrall will appear in the season two finale after filming a secret scene with few crew members and no interaction with former co-stars Parker, Nixon, or Davis.

And Just Like That… is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Parker, Davis, and Nixon. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Julie Rottenberg.

And Just Like That…, Season 2, Thursday, June 22, Max