And Just Like That…, Max‘s Sex and the City sequel series, is nearly back for Season 2, and while fans await the latest drama in Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) lives, we’re looking at the fashion teased so far for the latest chapter.

It’s been 25 years since the ladies first entered the TV scene, and they’re still at the top of their fashion A-game if these behind-the-scenes photos are any indication. Along with unveiling looks for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, other must-see ensembles below include outfits worn by Nicole Ari Parker‘s Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudhury‘s Seema, and Karen Pittman‘s Dr. Nya Wallace.

And don’t forget John Corbett‘s Aidan, who makes his triumphant return to the franchise, once again playing a love interest to Parker’s Carrie. Below, scroll through the various images featuring Season 2’s fashion, and let us know what your favorite ensemble is as we await the return of And Just Like That…

And Just Like That…, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 22, Max