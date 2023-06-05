‘And Just Like That…’: See the Season 2 Fashion of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte & More (PHOTOS)

Karen Pittman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury in 'And Just Like That' Season 2
And Just Like That…, Max‘s Sex and the City sequel series, is nearly back for Season 2, and while fans await the latest drama in Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) lives, we’re looking at the fashion teased so far for the latest chapter.

It’s been 25 years since the ladies first entered the TV scene, and they’re still at the top of their fashion A-game if these behind-the-scenes photos are any indication. Along with unveiling looks for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, other must-see ensembles below include outfits worn by Nicole Ari Parker‘s Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudhury‘s Seema, and Karen Pittman‘s Dr. Nya Wallace.

And don’t forget John Corbett‘s Aidan, who makes his triumphant return to the franchise, once again playing a love interest to Parker’s Carrie. Below, scroll through the various images featuring Season 2’s fashion, and let us know what your favorite ensemble is as we await the return of And Just Like That…

And Just Like That…, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 22, Max

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and John Corbett on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda opts for a leather-like jacket on an evening out with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, who is clad in a sparkly blue sweater, and John Corbett’s Aidan.

Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Gotham/GC Images

Nicole Ari Parker’s Lisa and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte show off their winter style with a hot pink coat and plaid cloak.

Sarita Choudhury as Seema in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Max

Sarita Choudhury’s Seema turns heads in this leopard-print suit and scarf combo.

Kristin Davis and Evan Handler on the set of 'And Just Like That' Season 2
@andjustlikethatcostumes via Instagram

Kristin Davis dons red in a scene between Charlotte and Evan Handler’s Harry.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker takes Carrie’s wedding dress for a spin, accessorizing it with teal accents.

Karen Pittman in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Max

Karen Pittman’s Dr. Nya Wallace wears a confident smile while donning a patterned chiffon dress and what appears to be a suede coat.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie gets all dolled up with sparkly shoes and a gorgeous floral gown to reunite with John Corbett’s Aidan.

Kristin Davis on the set of 'And Just Like That..' Season 2
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristin Davis’ Charlotte is pretty in pink while enjoying the city snow.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie mixes things up with a plaid top, corduroy coat, and silky patterned skirt.

Cynthia Nixon in 'And Just Like That...' Season 3
Max

Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda is a vision in stripes.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...'
@justlikethatmax via Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker does a twirl in Carrie’s fuchsia ensemble.

Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Max

Nicole Ari Parker’s Lisa Todd Wexley gets some assistance with this dramatic red dress and headpiece from her onscreen husband, played by Chris Jackson.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...'
@justlikethatmax via Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie waves while wearing a pink flowery sundress.

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...'
Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie go bright for what appears to be Halloween.

Kristin Davis on the set of 'And Just Like That' Season 2
@justlikethatmax via Instagram

Kristin Davis embraces florals in the rain while walking Charlotte’s pup.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That..' Season 2
@justlikethatmax via Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie keeps things muted in a grey plaid coat and textured tights.

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Gotham/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker bundle up in bold coats for a scene between Miranda and Carrie.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...'
@justlikethatmax via Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie mixes and matches stripes with plaid for a colorful look topped off with a hat.

Cynthia Nixon on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
@andjustlikethatcostumes via Instagram

Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda is striking in a color block coat with yellow and purple hues.

Kristin Davis on the set of 'And Just Like That..'
@justlikethatmax via Instagram

Kirsten Davis’ Charlotte gets campy in this bright dress and coat ensemble accessorized with a veiled top hat.

Sarita Choudhury on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
@justlikethatmax via Instagram

Sarita Choudhury’s Seema is gilded in a silken golden gown.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That..'
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie stands out on the street in a teal-pink outfit further glamorized by a sequined purse.

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are smiley for spring with these prim and proper looks for Charlotte and Carrie.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Raymond Hall /GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie takes a phone call while strolling the city in a floral blazer.

