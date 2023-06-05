Kim Cattrall channels The Devil Wears Prada‘s Miranda Priestly in the trailer for Glamorous, a new workplace comedy coming to Netflix on June 22.

Glamorous tracks Marco Mejia (played by Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming queer person whose life seems to be stuck in place until they land a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what they want out of life, who they really are, and what being queer means to them.

Netflix describes Cattrall’s Madolyn as a “veteran from the Golden Age of Supermodels who is the founder and CEO of the prestigious boutique beauty brand that bears her name. The quick-witted executive is focused on shaking up her business and sees an opportunity in Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), taking him from the makeup counter to a seat at the table, ruffling feathers along the way.”

The work struggle is real in the Glamorous trailer (above) as Marco tries to acclimate to the new, fast-paced office life, and Cattrall’s looks throughout the trailer are sure to remind viewers of the fashion stylings of Samantha Jones on Sex and the City. Life at the office is sure to get all the more complicated when workplace romances start to form.

The series also stars Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, and Graham Parkhurst. Guest stars include Aldrin Bundoc, Brock Ciarlelli, Charlene Incarnate, Chiquitita, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Lisa Gilroy, Mark Deklin, Matt Rogers, Monét X Change, Nicole Power, Priyanka, Ricardo Chavira, and Serena Tea.

Glamorous is created by Jordon Nardino, who executive produces with Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. The series is produced by CBS Studios for Netflix.

Glamorous, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 22, Netflix