‘Good Times’ Star John Amos Accuses Daughter of Elder Abuse in New Video

Emmy-nominated actor John Amos has accused his daughter, Shannon Amos, of “elderly abuse” while also providing fans an update on his health.

In a video (watch below) shared on social media by John’s son K.C. Amos, the Good Times star is seen in a hospital bed speaking on the phone while K.C. stands nearby. After detailing his recent health problems, John revealed that he feels his daughter has “taken advantage” of him.

“She would be the primary suspect… I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to,” he said. “It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.C. Amos (@k.c.amos)

This comes almost a week after Shannon claimed her father was in the ICU and a victim of elder abuse. She also shared a GoFundMe page, claiming John needed financial help to be cared for properly and bring the perpetrators of the elder abuse to justice.

Speaking to People, the Roots actor said, “To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page. As a matter of fact, I am doing well.”

As for John’s son, K.C., he wrote on Instagram, “There are many different aspects to this situation. It’s interesting how many people have made a conclusion while we are still discovering new elements every single day.”

“I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life,” John said in a statement earlier this week. “To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”