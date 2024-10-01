‘Good Times’ Star John Amos Died 6 Weeks Ago, His Son Reveals

John Amos, best known for his work on Good Times and other classic television series and films, has died at the age of 84. Amos reportedly died on August 21 of natural causes.

In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, his son Kelly Christopher Amos announced, “It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” he said in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

The news that he had been dead for six weeks before the news went public comes months after the Los Angeles Police Department closed its investigation of elder abuse, after the actor’s daughter claimed her father was a victim of elder abuse since they had not had contact with him since July 2023, while her brother, K.C. Amos, removed him from a medical facility against medical advice. However, the department found no evidence of wrongdoing.

In a statement at the time, the actor said, “I want to first of all thank the LAPD for their professionalism and thoroughness in their investigation in which they concluded that I am doing well… I want to thank my fans for their kind words to me in support of my movement everywhere I travel. Furthermore, I am even more determined to complete production on the documentary film that my son and I are producing. It will shed light on the real truth as to the motives of those who have painted a false narrative about me.”

Amos made his television debut in The Bill Cosby Show in 1970 and appeared in several episodes of The Tim Conway Comedy Hour the same year. He also enjoyed guest stints on series like The New Dick Van Dyke Show and Sanford and Son before earning a recurring guest role in Maude.

The actor became a household name when he starred as James Evans, Sr. in Good Times and earned an Emmy nomination for his turn as the elder version of Kunta Kinte in the celebrated miniseries Roots.

He was also known for his role as Gordy Howard the weatherman in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Captain Dolan in Hunter, and Buzz Washington in Men in Trees. On the film front, his roles were indelible as well in films like Coming to America as Cleo McDowell (a role he reprised for the sequel Coming 2 America) and Die Hard 2.

Most recently, he appeared in series like The Ranch and The Righteous Gemstones. This year, he was also cast to star in the Suits spinoff Suits L.A. in a guest role.