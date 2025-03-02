9 TV Reboots Criticized by the Stars or Makers of the Originals

Yes, it must be difficult to put years of work into a TV show and then see a new version come along with new ideas, new cast members, and sometimes a totally different tone. When that happens, the old guard can sit back and let the reboot speak for itself, or they can speak their mind. Many people, it turns out, choose the latter… and choose not to mince their words!

One of the creative forces behind the original Shogun, for example, just trashed the FX reboot as “not entertaining for an American audience.” (Never mind that the updated version broke a streaming record with its viewership and broke an Emmy record with its wins.)

Here’s more about that trash talk and other TV reboot critiques from stars and makers of the originals.