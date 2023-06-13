‘Good Times’ Star John Amos Shares Health Update Amid Abuse Allegations

Martin Holmes
Comments
John Amos in Me Time
John Amos is speaking out after claims last week that he was the victim of elder abuse and hospitalized in the ICU, where he was said to be fighting for his life.

The reports of the Good Times star’s hospitalization came from his daughter, Shannon Amos, who shared a GoFundMe page, claiming her father needed financial help to be cared for properly and bring the perpetrators of the elder abuse to justice.

However, the Roots actor later refuted the claims that he was the victim of elder abuse and has now provided a further update on the situation.

“To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life,” a representative for the actor shared with People. “First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

Fans became concerned about the veteran actor on Friday, June 9, after Shannon shared an unsettling Instagram post about her father’s alleged condition.

“On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain,” she wrote. “Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread.”

She added, “The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father’s future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return.”

Shannon later shared a link to a GoFundMe page, which has raised $12,676 of its $500,000 target at the time of writing.

John Amos

