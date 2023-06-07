‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Gets Official Premiere Date — Watch New Promo (VIDEO)

As Huyang (David Tennant) says in the new Star Wars: Ahsoka TV spot, “perhaps it is time to begin again” — and there’s now a premiere date to see just that for the titular character in the upcoming series.

Disney+ has announced that Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka, led by Rosario Dawson as the titular character, will premiere on Wednesday, August 23. “Things have changed,” Ahsoka says in the new video, which you can watch above (and will air June 7 during the NBA Finals Game 3). “I started hearing whispers about Thrawn’s return as heir to the Empire.” Since the Jedi fell a long time ago, there aren’t many left.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is set after the fall of the Empire and follows the titular former Jedi Knight as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The series also stars, in addition to Dawson (who previously played Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett) and Tennant, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn (reprising his role from Star Wars Rebels), and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

“We are completely immersed almost all the time,” Dawson said of filming on the LED immersive soundstage The Volume during the Star Wars Celebration in London in April. “The level of detail is remarkable. Even the last day, the light sabers turn on and we’re in the world.”

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who serves as executive producer alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Star Wars: Ahsoka, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 23, Disney+

