There are so many Star Wars movies and TV shows, it’s hard to keep track. The film trilogies are easy enough to remember the order in which their respective plots take place, but then adding the live-action and animated series into the mix gets tricky.

The universe stretched back farther in its past than ever before with the canceled-too-soon The Acolyte, and the reach of its cinematic galaxy is only expanding with the upcoming premiere of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law later this year. That series is set to debut on December 3 on Disney+ and takes place in the same time period as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, aka after the events of Return of the Jedi. There’s also a Mandalorian movie in the pipeline which will take place around the same time.

Here, find a full breakdown of the chronological order in which to watch the Star Wars movies and shows, encompassing the live-action and animated tales (minus the LEGO Star Wars and children’s shows, as those are inspired by the universe rather than actually taking place within its narrative world). Star Wars: Visions is excluded because the animated anthology series is set in an alternate history across many years of the universe. All of them are streaming on Disney+.

Star Wars Movies and TV Shows in Chronological Order

The Acolyte (live-action series, 2024)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I) (live-action movie, 1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II) (live-action movie, 2002)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated movie, 2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series, 2008)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (animated anthology series, 2022 — takes place over many years due to anthology format)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) (live-action movie, 2005)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (animated anthology series, 2024 — takes place over many years due to anthology format)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (animated series, 2021)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (live-action movie, 2018)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (live-action limited series, 2022)

Andor (live-action series, 2023)

Star Wars Rebels (animated series, 2014)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (live-action movie, 2016)

Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) (live-action movie, 1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) (live-action movie, 1980)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) (live-action movie, 1983)

The Mandalorian (live-action series, 2019)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (live-action series, 2024)

The Book of Boba Fett (live-action limited series, 2021)

Ahsoka (live-action series, 2023)

Star Wars Resistance (animated series, 2018 — plot begins prior to the events of Force Awakens and then goes beyond it)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII) (live-action movie, 2015)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) (live-action movie, 2017)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) (live-action movie, 2019)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Series Premiere, Tuesday, December 3, Disney+