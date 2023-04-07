‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Teaser Trailer Unveiled at London Celebration (VIDEO)

The Star Wars Celebration kicked off today, Friday, April 7, in London, England, and Disney+ and Lucasfilm marked the occasion by unveiling the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated spinoff series Ahsoka.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. You can view the trailer below, which features epic lightsaber battles, new droids, and plenty of intergalactic warfare.

“I’m blown away,” Dawson said during the panel at the Star Wars Celebration event (per Variety). “We’ve got some great surprises for all of you, but today is really special because I’m excited to see some footage — finally! I’m like, ‘If it’s not today, when!’”

The Daredevil alum explained how the show was filmed on the LED immersive soundstage The Volume. “We are completely immersed almost all the time. The level of detail is remarkable,” she shared. “Even the last day, the light sabers turn on and we’re in the world. It’s only been three weeks since my heart stopped racing. I wake up every morning thinking I need to be doing something.”

In addition to Dawson, Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Day Shift) as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) as Hera Syndulla, and Eman Esfandi (King Richard) as Ezra Bridger. Ray Stevenson (Vikings) and Ivanna Sakhno (High Fidelity) also star.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist also serves as co-executive producer.

Ahsoka first appeared in the 2008 animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which served as a pilot for the later television series of the same name. The character, who was voiced by Ashley Eckstein, returned in the 2015 animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Ahsoka, Season 1, Premieres, August 2023, Disney+