‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Officially in Development at Disney+

Lucasfilm is currently in development on Ahsoka Season 2, the Star Wars studio announced on Tuesday, January 9. Ahsoka Season 1 debuted its season finale on October 3. Billed as a mini series, it wasn’t clear if the Rosario Dawson-led show would continue its story. Now, it’s official that it will.

Ahsoka Season 2 is currently in development with Lucasfilm producer/series creator Dave Filoni at the helm. The Ahsoka Season 2 renewal came alongside the announcement of a new Mandalorian movie, titled The Mandalorian & Grogu. Series creator Jon Favreau will direct the film, which will presumably star series lead Pedro Pascal.

The second season of the series is part of the long list of upcoming Star Wars releases. The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, which includes films helmed by Filoni, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and James Mangold.

Filoni is also a producer on The Mandalorian & Grogu. Favreau and Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy, also executive produce Ahsoka.

Ahsoka stars Dawson as the titular jedi, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylon Skoll, Ivana Sakhno as Shin Hati, David Tennant as the voice of droid Huyang, and Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth.

The series’ big-bad villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn, made his live-action debut in the Episode 6 finale. Thrawn is played by the same actor who voiced the character in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, Lars Mikkelsen. Hayden Christenen also reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker in the series.

Ahsoka Tano is a beloved character from the Star Wars animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. The character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5. Sabine was also only seen in animated form before the live-action Ahsoka series.

Ahsoka, Season 2, TBA, Disney+