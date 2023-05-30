2023 NBA Finals TV Schedule: Heat vs. Nuggets

The Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets are well rested and ready for their first NBA Finals appearance.

The Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, the No. 8 seed, have fought an uphill battle the entire postseason and have answered every bell. The Heat are only the second eighth seed to reach the finals (the 1999 New York Knicks were the first, but lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games).

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Heat will be underdogs again when they take on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets in Game 1 of the best-of-seven-game NBA Finals tipping off in Denver on Thursday, June 1, on ABC.

Mike Breen has the play-by-play call for ABC with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Lisa Salters reports.

2023 NBA Finals TV Schedule

All Times Eastern. *If Necessary.

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Monday, June 4

Game 2: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, 8/7c, ABC

Wednesday, June 7:

Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Friday, June 9:

Game 4: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Monday, June 12:

Game 5*: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Thursday, June 15:

Game 6*: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Sunday, June 18:

Game 7*: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, 8:30/7:30c, ABC