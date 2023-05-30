Al Roker Returns to ‘Today’ Show Following Knee Surgery

Al Roker was back on NBC‘s Today on Tuesday (May 30), doing what he does best, reporting the national weather and bantering with his co-hosts.

It marked Roker’s first in-studio appearance on the long-running morning show since having knee surgery on May 9. He has been recovering at home and undergoing physical rehab, so he couldn’t return to work until he was fit enough.

“Look who’s here! Mr. Roker, we are so happy to have you back in our studio,” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said at the top of the show as Hoda Kotb clapped and cheered.

“You’ve got a brand new knee! Does it still have that new knee smell?” Guthrie joked as Roker stretched his leg and showed off his nimble moves.

“I don’t want to go there,” Roker quipped. “We’re putting it to use… It’s all good, all good.”

“We’re so happy to have you back, Al,” Kotb added.

“It’s good to see you guys, and it’s good to see you folks,” Roker said, referring to his co-hosts and the audience at home.

Al is back with us this morning! 😁☀️ pic.twitter.com/D6eyRgCazL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 30, 2023

During his time off, Roker has kept fans in the loop on his progress, sharing updates on social media and calling into the Today show via video call. While speaking to his co-hosts on May 15, the beloved weather forecaster revealed he had his first knee replacement surgery in April 2022, but it was more complicated this time.

“This one is a little more complicated because it was what they call a revision,” he explained. “It was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear… It’s stiff.”

“So we’ve just been kind of hanging out. Chilling out, not doing anything — which I know, a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact, that is the case,” he added.

Roker’s wife, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, has also provided updates on her social media. “It’s a little bit harder to snap back from, but he’s doing pretty well, moving a little slowly,” she said in a May 21 Instagram post.

Roker previously missed two months of work last year after he was hospitalized for blood clots in his lungs and leg. He returned to the show in January 2023.