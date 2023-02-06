Watch Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Dance After Beyoncé’s Big Grammy Win (VIDEO)

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts made the BeyHive proud on Sunday (February 5) night as they celebrated Beyoncé‘s history-making moment of becoming the all-time winningest Grammy artist.

The Today show weathercaster and his wife, who works as a journalist for ABC, took to Instagram on Sunday after Beyoncé won her first award of the night for Best R&B Song. The couple paid tribute to Queen Bey by dancing to the song that won her the award, “Cuff It,” from her latest album Renaissance.

“Congratulations to @beyonce for her first @recordingacademy of the night, tying for most ever Grammys won. We apologize for this tribute,” Roker captioned the post.

Roberts took the lead while Roker slowly spun in his office chair and clapped along to his wife’s choreography. And this was just the reaction to Beyoncé’s first win of the night; one can only wonder how much crazier the celebrations got later as the “Single Ladies” hitmaker made Grammys history.

Later in the evening, Beyoncé picked up trophies for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, giving her a career total of 32 Grammys, the most of any artist ever. However, she lost out on Album of the Year to Harry Styles.

As for Roker, fans were happy to see him in good spirits following his recent health struggles. Last November, the long-time Today weather reporter was hospitalized due to blood clots in his leg and lungs. Since then, he had been in and out of the hospital, causing him to miss two months of work, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

He returned to the Today show in early January and, judging by his dance moves, is feeling in tip-top shape.