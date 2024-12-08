‘Summer House’: Lindsay Hubbard Welcomes 1st Baby With Boyfriend — See Photo

Bravo’s Summer House is getting a little fuller. Reality star Lindsay Hubbard and her boyfriend have welcomed their first child and named the little one Gemma.

“She’s here! Gemma Britt Kufe” Hubbard wrote on Instagram on Sunday, December 8, as she posted a photo of herself and her beau holding their newborn’s hands.

Hubbard, who has starred on Summer House since its 2017 debut, has not publicly named her boyfriend, though she did talk about the “wonderful man” during the Summer House Season 8 reunion in June, as People reports.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” she said at the time. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me, and then he kinda popped back up in December, and we started dating in January.”

Hubbard also said in that reunion episode that her relationship with her mystery man is “tracking in the pretty serious direction,” adding that he had been a “great support” in her life.

The publicist-turned-influencer was previously engaged to Summer House costar Carl Radke. The former couple canceled their engagement and broke off their engagement in September 2023.

“I think after everything was said and done, after last year, I thought my future in life was going to go one very different direction for this year,” Hubbard told People this February. “Then, when it didn’t, I decided to focus on my own individual successes and what I deem as a personal success in my life. That was OK.”

On Instagram, fellow Summer House stars and other Bravolebrities congratulated the new parents in the comments of Hubbard’s birth announcement. “Feeling like a proud dad over here,” Kyle Cooke said. “She’s precious! CONGRATS!”

Amanda Batula said, “I love you so much, Gemma.”

And Ciara Miller said, “I can’t wait to snuggle this sweet girl.”

Kristen Doute, a star of Vanderpump Rules who’s currently expecting her own baby, commented, “Love you, Linds! Congrats, mom and dad! And welcome to the world, baby Gemma Britt! I have a friend loading for you, xoxo.”

And Andy Cohen, Summer House’s go-to reunion host, commented with eight clapping-hands emoji.

