“Surprise!”

Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise might not have been expecting their visitors, but we have been waiting to see just what the live-action Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crossover with the animated Lower Decks will look like since it was announced in July 2022. And even just the bit we get in the new Season 2 trailer does not disappoint. (The new season premieres Thursday, June 15 on Paramount+.)

Lower Decks‘ Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid are bringing Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler over for the special episode (which will also feature animation and was directed by The Next Generation and Picard‘s Jonathan Frakes), and seeing them in live-action is a bit trippy — but we love it! We also love Boimler’s reaction to Spock’s (Ethan Peck) Vulcan salute and “long live and prosper” at the end of the trailer.

“That costume has so many layers, and ours was a little different than theirs, obviously because it was made to look like our Lower Deck costumes,” Newsome previously told TV Insider. “It’s all like sucking you in but also doing things like keeping your shoulders in place, and it makes you stand up really tall. There’s a lot of that going on. And it was wild to kind of distill some of our cartoon characters’ mannerisms to tone them down but still have shades of them for live-action.”

Paul Wesley as Kirk! Carol Kane!

In the new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations,” Paramount+ teases. “The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.”

In addition to Mount and Peck, the series stars Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 15, Paramount+