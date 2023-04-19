Where No One Has Gone Before Subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

Just like with the first season, there is so much to love about what’s coming up on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer for Season 2, which will premiere on Thursday, June 15, and it offers a look at the new adventures and explorations to come for Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Joining them this season is Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk (not yet a captain, nor the version we saw in the potential future depicted in the Season 1 finale) — and after he and La’an (Christina Chong) meet, Una (Rebecca Romijn) remarks, “You have an energy… It’s making me sweat.” La’an is also the one there later when Kirk struggles with a revolving door in a store. “I’m from space,” he offers as an explanation.

Plus, see Spock (Ethan Peck) in the captain’s chair, and as Ortegas (Melissa Navia) points out, “everyone in the chair has their thing.” So what does he say? Pretty much what you would expect: “I would like the ship to go. Now.” Watch the video above for much more.

The 10-episode second season will include the special crossover episode featuring both live-action and animation, with Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler joining the U.S.S. Enterprise. It was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard‘s Jonathan Frakes.

Strange New Worlds is based on the years Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise, before Kirk guided it, as the crew explores the galaxy. It also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Season 2 also features new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

The best part about how much fun the trailer is? We already know there will be more, with the series renewed for Season 3!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 15, Paramount+