Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is going boldly where it hasn’t gone before: a partly animated crossover!

In its second season, Strange New Worlds will feature a crossover event with the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, Anson Mount (who plays Captain Christopher Pike), it was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid joined him during his part of the Star Trek Universe panel.

The special crossover episode will feature both live-action and animation, and Ensign Beckett Mariner (voiced by Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (voiced by Quaid) from Lower Decks joining the U.S.S. Enterprise in Strange New Worlds Season 2. The episode will be directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and director Jonathan Frakes (who is part of the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 cast).

This crossover comes after Lower Decks has already mentioned Strange New Worlds‘ Enterprise, along with Kirk (played by Paul Wesley introduced in the Season 1 finale). Furthermore, Lower Decks‘ Ransom (voiced by Jerry O’Connell, who’s married to Strange New Worlds‘ Rebecca Romijn, who plays Una) mentioned “the TOS era,” what he called “the 2260s, stands for ‘those old scientists,’ Spock, Scotty, those guys, seems like they were stumbling upon crazy new aliens every week back then,” in the Season 1 finale. (Ethan Peck plays Spock, while Scotty’s voice was heard in a future timeline on Strange New Worlds.)

Strange New Worlds is based on the years Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, in the years before Kirk boarded. In addition to Mount, Romijn, and Peck, it also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2, TBA, Paramount+