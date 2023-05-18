‘The Other Two’ Team Talks Pat’s Fame & Relationship With Streeter in Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Other Two Season 3 Episode 4 “Brooke Gets Her Hands Dirty.”]

Doesn’t your heart just break for Pat (Molly Shannon) on The Other Two?

Pat’s become so famous — she has her own network — that she can’t go to events without being surrounded by security, can’t plan for a stroll in Central Park without days of going over protocols, and can’t be out with her loved ones on her own without being in full prosthetics. It’s while she’s in disguise at a bar that Streeter (Ken Marino) sits nearby, not recognizing her, and admits that he feels bad he told his famous girlfriend he’d be out of town so he could do things like go to restaurants and ride the subway without making her feel jealous. He even suggests she could be there in some sort of disguise, but it makes him sad to think she’d have to do that just to go on a date with him. When Pat walks out after hearing that, he turns, seemingly realizing it’s her.

“It’s interesting because Pat this season is really navigating handling her media empire and being in the public eye, fame at a level that she’s never experienced before. She’s struggling with how that works and having privacy and what that all meant. It wasn’t what she expected. And that definitely affects her relationship with Streeter,” Shannon tells TV Insider.

“It goes through a lot of twists and turns, but you’ll see where we land,” Marino adds.

In fact, we’ll see “in the first second of 305” the aftermath of that scene in the bar, executive producer Chris Kelly reveals.

“That scene sort of has devastating consequences,” executive producer Sarah Schneider adds. “You can sort of see it on Pat’s face that, as Streeter said, this isn’t a life for me or for her. And so it’s not just that she has to go through this, but that she is realizing in that moment what the people in her life have to go through in order to be with her. And she is too kind to let that stand basically.”

Elsewhere in this episode, Brooke (Heléne Yorke), after leaving the industry, tries to find a way to “do good,” including volunteering for Community Shade Project planting trees and a hilarious attempt to start a company with Cameron (Jimmy Fowlie) … which somehow they get investors for without figuring out what their “impact group” even does. While out with her fiancé Lance (Josh Segarra) and his friends, toasting to “doing good,” she says what she used to do was stupid. She’s not happy when Lance agrees that her job could be dumb sometimes.

“You can tell that has sort of rocked her because Lance specifically has told her previously in that episode that he doesn’t judge what she does, and so that’s always sort of been an assumption for her,” Schneider says. “And so to hear this little aside from him, it’s like her ears start ringing. It’s sort of like, ‘I expected it from everyone but him.’ She definitely holds onto that moving forward, and it will also play out in the next episode.”

It sounds like Episode 5 will be a big one for relationships.

