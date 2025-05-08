The Funniest Social Media Reactions to New Pope Announcement

Kelli Boyle
Comments
The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The internet is having fun with the announcement of the new pope. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was elected the 267th pope on Thursday, May 8, after two days of voting. Prevost (who will go by Leo XIV) was born in Chicago, Illinois and attended Villanova University in Pennsylvania, making him the first American pope in history. His Chicago roots are spurring countless TV-themed tweets in response. Before those tweets, the announcement caused a hilarious interruption on the Jenna & Friends hour of Today.

Matt Rogers, actor and cohost of the popular Las Culturistas podcast with Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang, is currently cohosting Jenna & Friends with Jenna Bush Hager. Rogers called Yang via FaceTime for an interview with Hager when, suddenly, the new pope announcement interrupted them mid-call. Viewers clipped the video and posted it on social media.

“The announcement of a new pope coming as we all knew it would: interrupting Jenna Bush Hager interviewing Bowen Yang by FaceTime,” an X (formerly known as Twitter) user captioned the video, which shows Hager and Yang talking and Rogers smiling big as an “Election of the Pope” title card cuts off the interview. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt appears right after, preparing to go live with the new pope news.

One X/Twitter user joked this moment was like an “Other Two episode button.”

Who Is Matt Rogers? Get to Know the Comedian and 'Today' Guest Host
Who Is Matt Rogers? Get to Know the Comedian and 'Today' Guest Host

There are a lot of TV-themed responses about the new pope in general on Twitter and BlueSky. Social media’s full of posts about the new pope having been to WalMart, serving deep dish pizza in Italy, references to The Bear (which is set in Chicago) and, of course, to Conclave, 2024’s Oscar-winning film about electing a new pope. A fan account called Pope Crave was created because Conclave. The account got so popular, the person who runs it was in Vatican City on Thursday to cover the real-life conclave on social media.

“The pope is set to direct multiple episodes of The Bear,” one user joked.

“Dick Wolf’s CHICAGO POPE coming this fall to NBC,” teased another.

“DA POPE,” another user posted, referencing the “Bill Swerski’s Superfans” SNL sketch.

“Walton Goggins as Chicago Pope will go crazy on SNL this weekend,” posted another user. Goggins is hosting the penultimate episode of SNL Season 50 this Saturday, May 10, to promote his HBO shows, The White Lotus and The Righteous Gemstones, the latter of which just aired its series finale on May 4. The religious comedy had Goggins make a fake show called Teenjus (a.k.a. Teen Jesus) in the final season. It’s hard to imagine that SNL won’t capitalize on having the Uncle Baby Billy as host right when a new pope has been chosen.

It’s been a fun day on the internet, to say the least. See some of the funniest social media reactions to the new pope news in the roundup below.

you’re welcome

[image or embed]

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.lol) May 8, 2025 at 1:52 PM

feels like this was the music they should’ve used to announce him

[image or embed]

— Mike Drucker (@mikedrucker.bsky.social) May 8, 2025 at 1:40 PM

Love the lil flex when they realise they just became the most famous bird in the world.

[image or embed]

— Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) May 8, 2025 at 12:26 PM

