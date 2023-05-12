‘General Hospital’ Icon Anthony Geary & Other Stars Mourn Jacklyn Zeman

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

The tributes continue to pour in for General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman, who sadly passed away on Wednesday, May 10, with many of her current and former co-stars sharing their condolences.

General Hospital legend Anthony Geary, who played Zeman’s brother Luke Spencer on-screen up until 2015 when he retired, expressed his heartache over his friend’s passing.

“For 40 years, I was fortunate enough to play Jackie Zeman’s big brother on General Hospital. In all those years, I never heard her utter one disparaging word about any actor, crew member, or co-worker. In fact, I never heard Jackie express an unkind word about anyone, ever,” Geary said in a statement to TVLine.

“In a highly competitive profession where ego, feelings, and emotions are bread and butter, I’ve found this quality to be extremely rare. I expect it will be even more rare now that dear Jackie is gone,” he continued.

Zeman joined General Hospital in 1977, playing Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer, a role she played until 2010. She returned to the soap in 2013 after a brief hiatus and had appeared on a recurring basis ever since.

“She was quite simply one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever known,” Geary added. “I will miss her laugh, and the deep, soulful look in her eyes whenever she expressed the love and pride she had in her two lovely daughters. Tonight, l already miss her, and feel a powerful ache where Jackie’s smile used to be.”

Several other General Hospital cast members took to social media to post their condolences.

“I’m struggling to wrap my head around this. I’m so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman,” wrote Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos on the ABC soap. “Jackie told the best stories. She had an incredible spirit, and she lived such an amazing life. She loved working on GH. She adored her daughters and lit up when talking about her grandchildren.”

“This is going to take me a minute to process. I can’t believe such a life force as hers has left. Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts,” tweeted Jon Lindstrom, who currently plays Kevin Collins.

“Incredibly stunned and broken-hearted to hear of Jackie’s passing,” wrote Rick Springfield, who originated the role of Noah Drake. “Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone.”

“This hit me really hard, a gut punch,” said Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos. “I think because Jackie was such a sweet, delicate soul. And I got to know her really well in the later years, I just loved her spirit. I keep telling people life is not fair, we just have to except what is. I will miss you, Jackie we all will.”

