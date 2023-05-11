It’s been over 25 years since The Full Monty first wowed audiences, and now the smash hit British movie is back as an eight-part TV series, premiering on Hulu in the U.S. on Wednesday, June 14.

Created by the original movie’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy and co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused), the new series takes place 25 years later, following the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

The original film follows six unemployed men who decide to form a male striptease act in order to make some money and help the main character Gaz (Robert Carlyle) to be able to see his son.

The newly released trailer (watch below) features returning cast members Carlyle, Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (Scott and Bailey) as Jean, Hugo Speer (Shadow and Bone) as Guy, Paul Barber (Gloves Off) as Horse, Steve Huison (The Navigators) as Lomper, Wim Snape (Gentleman Jack) as Nathan, and Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton) as Gerald.

New additions include Talitha Wing (Alex Rider), who plays Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny; Paul Clayton (The Crown) as Lomper’s husband, Dennise; Miles Jupp (A Very British Scandal) as housing officer Darren; Sophie Stanton as Jean’s friend Hetty; and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary as Deputy Headteacher Dilip.

Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny’s friends Cal and Tabani, respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist. Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old Dean/‘Twiglet,’ while Tupele Dorgu portrays Destiny’s mother, Yaz.

According to the official description, the comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier, and more desperate moments. It will also focus on how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) serves as executive producer alongside Lewis and Lee Mason for Disney+ EMEA. Searchlight Television and FX developed the original series.

The Full Monty, Premieres, Wednesday, June 14, Hulu