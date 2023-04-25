FX and Hulu are bringing viewers back to Sheffield as the new original series and revival of The Full Monty, which sees the 1997 film‘s original stars reprise their roles.

Set 25 years after the events of the British smash hit, the eight-episode series set to arrive this June on Hulu follows the same band of brothers as they navigate life in a post-industrial Sheffield and explore society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier, and more desperate moments.

The show will also highlight the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes as they’ve changed in the intervening decades. From the original film’s writer, Simon Beaufoy, he’s joined by co-writer Alice Nutter, with executive producer Uberto Pasolini returning as well. As for the stars reprising their roles, make way for Robert Carlyle‘s Gaz, Mark Addy‘s Dave, Lesley Sharp‘s Jean, Hugo Speer‘s Guy, Paul Barber‘s Horse, Steve Huison‘s Lomper, Wim Snape‘s Nathan, and Tom Wilkinson‘s Nathan.

Joining the mix are rising star Talitha Wing as Gaz’s teen daughter Destiny, as well as Paul Clayton as Lomper’s husband Dennis, Miles Jupp as Darren, Sophie Stanton as Hetty, Philip Rhys Chaudhary as Dilip, Dominic Sharkey as Cal, and Natalie Davies as Tabani, as well as Aiden Cook as Dean, Tupele Dorgu as Yaz, and Arnold Oceng who portrays a graffiti artist.

“It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives,” Beaufoy shared in a statement.

Co-writer Nutter added, “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends, and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”

Stay tuned for more on the revival as we anticipate the FX show’s arrival on Hulu. And scroll down for a peek at the returning cast members in the gallery rounding below.

FX’s The Full Monty, Series Premiere, June 2023, Hulu