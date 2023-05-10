‘And Just Like That’: Sam Smith, Candice Bergen, & Gloria Steinem Join Season 2

The cast for Max‘s And Just Like That... continues to expand as Candice Bergen, Gloria Steinem, and Sam Smith are set to appear in the upcoming second season of the Sex and the City sequel.

As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, Bergen will reprise her role as Enid Frick, Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) Vogue editor who starred in the original series. Bergen’s Frick first appeared in the fourth season of Sex and the City and returned for one-off episodes in Seasons 5 and 6. The last time she was seen in the franchise was the 2008 Sex and the City film.

“Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we’re thrilled about because I always loved Enid,” And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King told EW.

But that’s not all; the second season will also feature some big-name guest stars, including journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, who will play herself. In addition, Grammy-winner Sam Smith will also appear playing himself.

“Two days after [Smith] won the Grammy, they’re on our show with a Carrie necklace that says ‘Sam.’ They said they and their sisters all have them,” King shared. “That is the gold of having done a show that people liked: you call Sam Smith to play this nice part that we needed, and they’re like, ‘Yes, cause I love the show.’ That’s really thrilling.”

Other new additions previously announced for the upcoming season include Victor Garber, Gary Dourdon, Oliver Hudson, and John Corbett, who will be reprising his role as Carrie’s former fiancé, Aidan Shaw.

The new cast members will join Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler.

And there still might be more surprises to come, as King told EW, “Then there’s some treats, which I’m not gonna tell you… There’s a couple of surprises every now and then.”