“If you’re lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there,” Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) says in the And Just Like That… Season 2 teaser. “We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change.”

The video, for the Max Original’s return in June, offers a look at some of those things that Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) will be dealing with, including a “MILF list,” a “big step” for Miranda and Che (Sara Ramírez), Carrie’s sex life, and more.

But of course, the moment that will have everyone talking comes at the end, when Carrie, along with her voiceover foreshadows the moment (“And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past, but maybe not everything”) reunites with her ex Aidan (John Corbett). Set photos have already shown the two kissing. Watch the video above for more.

Also returning for Season 2, alongside Parker, Nixon, Davis, and Ramírez are Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

Among the key moments at the end of Season 1: Carrie kissed her podcast producer (Ivan Hernandez) in the elevator; Charlotte had her bat mitzvah; and Miranda chose love over an internship to go to L.A. with Che.

And Just Like That… is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Parker, Davis, and Nixon. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included King, Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Julie Rottenberg. The series is a follow-up to HBO’s Sex and the City, created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

And Just Like That…, Season 2, June, Max