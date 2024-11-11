HBO and Max have unveiled their slate of upcoming originals set to air and stream in the new year with a freshly-released promo offering a glimpse at never-before-seen footage from returning favorites such as The Righteous Gemstones, Peacemaker, Hacks, The White Lotus, and many more.

While the two-minute-long preview offers a peek at titles on the horizon in 2025, it also teases the shows that will premiere in November and December of this year including HBO originals Dune: Prophecy, Get Millie Black, and Hard Knocks in Season with the AFC North as well as Max Originals Bookie, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Creature Commandos, and the ongoing final season of Somebody Somewhere.

But it was the slate of shows coming in 2025 that are sure to excite fans as they got a peek at titles like HBO’s aforementioned third season of The White Lotus and fourth season of The Righteous Gemstones, as well as The Rehearsal, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, and Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Below, we’re breaking down the current slate of upcoming titles you can anticipate in 2025 as well as what else is to come in the remaining weeks of 2024.

<span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And that’s just a taste of what’s to come as fans got their first footage of Hacks Season 4 and teases for new documentary specials like Pee-Wee, As Himself and Celtics City.

For an even closer look at what’s to come, check out the fun teaser, above. And see the full slate of shows coming to HBO and Max in late 2024 and 2025, below. Stay tuned for more defined premiere dates as we head into the new year, and let us know what you’re looking forward to watching in the comments section.

2024

Dune: Prophecy (HBO Original) – Sunday, November 17

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max Original) – Thursday, November 21

Get Millie Black (HBO Original) – Monday, November 25

Hard Knocks in Season with the AFC North (HBO Original) – Tuesday, December 3

Creature Commandos (Max Original) – Thursday, December 5

Bookie (Max Original) – December TBA

2025 (*No premiere dates for these titles have been announced yet)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Original)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Original)

And Just Like That… (Max Original)

Celtics City (HBO Original)

Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max Original)

Duster (Max Original)

Hacks (Max Original)

It: Welcome to Derry (HBO Original)

Peacemaker (Max Original)

Pee-Wee, As Himself (HBO Original)

Task (HBO Original)

The Chair Company (HBO Original)

The Gilded Age (HBO Original)

The Last of Us (HBO Original)

The Pitt (Max Original)

The Rehearsal (HBO Original)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Original)

The White Lotus (HBO Original)

Untitled Rachel Sennot Series (HBO Original)