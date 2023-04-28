‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Is Branded ‘Most Annoying Ever’

Martin Holmes
Comments
Timmy on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune

 More

An overenthusiastic Wheel of Fortune contestant proved too much for even Pat Sajak to deal with on Thursday’s (April 27) episode, leading to the host leaving the stage at the end of the show.

Timmy from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was clearly excited to be on the long-running game show and brought a ton of energy to the proceedings. However, he immediately got on the viewers’ bad sides during his introduction. And by the time it was all over, many viewers seemingly thought Timmy was the most annoying contestant ever.

Sajak interviewed Timmy at the start of the show, asking the bowtie-wearing contestant about his family. “Yeah, I’ve got a wife; she’s my ball and chain,” he said. “I’ve got my anchors, Teddy and Tripp,” he continued, referring to his children.

“You’re just a weighted-down guy,” Sajak said, to which Timmy responded, “I’ve got a lot of weight on me, Pat,” while shaking his belly.

“Don’t watch Wheel Of Fortune often, but a grown man named ‘Timmy’ starts the show by insulting his wife in his intro, [then] continued to act like a man-child the whole episode,” tweeted one viewer, adding, “His wife’s life must be absolutely awful.”

The action didn’t stop there, as Timmy continued to steal the spotlight throughout the episode. After landing on the Express wedge, he yelled, “I landed on the go train, baby!”

Despite a stumbling block on the “Cutting The Grass” puzzle, which Timmy incorrectly answered as “Counting The Grass,” he powered ahead, beating out his two opponents and making it to the bonus round.

Before answering the final puzzle, Timmy revealed that his brother Joe was in the audience, which seemed to spook Sajak. “I might run out of here because I don’t want to know what’s going to happen,” the long-time host said, preparing himself for a rowdy celebration.

Timmy on Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune

In the People category, Timmy correctly solved the puzzle, answering “Advisory Board” and bagging himself an extra $40K, bringing him a total of $63K in winnings.

As predicted, Timmy reacted in a boisterous fashion as his brother Joe rushed onto the stage to celebrate with him. Sajak hastily made his exit, disappearing off-screen. “I could truly have been killed,” Sajak said off-screen as the brothers continued to whoop and holler.

Timmy on Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune

“Just watching Wheel of Fortune and the guy is answering questions about himself, saying he’s married and how his wife is his, “ball and chain,” in a joking way. I’m flabbergasted that anyone would describe their significant other as their ball and chain,” wrote one fan.

“What drug is Timmy on? #wheeloffortune” added another, while another said, “I never pressed the mute button so much.”

“Timmy on Wheel of Fortune is annoying as heck. I hope he loses,” tweeted another viewer.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Heartland'
1
‘Heartland’: Find Out When Season 16 Will Premiere in the U.S.
Romany Malco and David Giuntoli in 'A Million Little Things'
2
Sneak Peek at Friend Group in ‘AMLT’ Series Finale
'The Jerry Springer Show'
3
Jerry Springer Dies: Talk Show Host Was 79
Cher, Carol Burnett, and Julie Andrews in 'Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love'
4
How Carol Burnett’s ‘Unbelievable’ Memory Brought Birthday Special to Life
Shola Adewusi as Auntie Olu, Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde,Folake Olowafoyeku as Abishola, Billy Gardell as Bob, Gina Yashere as Kemi, and Tony Tambi as Chukwuemeka
5
‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Shocker: Bosses Reduce Roles of 11 Cast Members