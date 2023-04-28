‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Is Branded ‘Most Annoying Ever’

An overenthusiastic Wheel of Fortune contestant proved too much for even Pat Sajak to deal with on Thursday’s (April 27) episode, leading to the host leaving the stage at the end of the show.

Timmy from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was clearly excited to be on the long-running game show and brought a ton of energy to the proceedings. However, he immediately got on the viewers’ bad sides during his introduction. And by the time it was all over, many viewers seemingly thought Timmy was the most annoying contestant ever.

Sajak interviewed Timmy at the start of the show, asking the bowtie-wearing contestant about his family. “Yeah, I’ve got a wife; she’s my ball and chain,” he said. “I’ve got my anchors, Teddy and Tripp,” he continued, referring to his children.

“You’re just a weighted-down guy,” Sajak said, to which Timmy responded, “I’ve got a lot of weight on me, Pat,” while shaking his belly.

“Don’t watch Wheel Of Fortune often, but a grown man named ‘Timmy’ starts the show by insulting his wife in his intro, [then] continued to act like a man-child the whole episode,” tweeted one viewer, adding, “His wife’s life must be absolutely awful.”

Contestant Timmy plays Wheel the way he talks: FAST and LOUD pic.twitter.com/5LQlz3s5YV — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 28, 2023

The action didn’t stop there, as Timmy continued to steal the spotlight throughout the episode. After landing on the Express wedge, he yelled, “I landed on the go train, baby!”

Despite a stumbling block on the “Cutting The Grass” puzzle, which Timmy incorrectly answered as “Counting The Grass,” he powered ahead, beating out his two opponents and making it to the bonus round.

Before answering the final puzzle, Timmy revealed that his brother Joe was in the audience, which seemed to spook Sajak. “I might run out of here because I don’t want to know what’s going to happen,” the long-time host said, preparing himself for a rowdy celebration.

In the People category, Timmy correctly solved the puzzle, answering “Advisory Board” and bagging himself an extra $40K, bringing him a total of $63K in winnings.

As predicted, Timmy reacted in a boisterous fashion as his brother Joe rushed onto the stage to celebrate with him. Sajak hastily made his exit, disappearing off-screen. “I could truly have been killed,” Sajak said off-screen as the brothers continued to whoop and holler.

“Just watching Wheel of Fortune and the guy is answering questions about himself, saying he’s married and how his wife is his, “ball and chain,” in a joking way. I’m flabbergasted that anyone would describe their significant other as their ball and chain,” wrote one fan.

Just watching Wheel of Fortune and the guy is answering questions about himself, saying he’s married and how his wife is his, “ball and chain,” in a joking way. I’m flabbergasted that anyone would describe their significant other as their ball and chain. — Sherri 👻TWDFan4Ever👻☮️ (@Specneedsmom4) April 28, 2023

“What drug is Timmy on? #wheeloffortune” added another, while another said, “I never pressed the mute button so much.”

What drug is Timmy on? #wheeloffortune — Fellatio Alger (@FellatioAlger) April 28, 2023

“Timmy on Wheel of Fortune is annoying as heck. I hope he loses,” tweeted another viewer.

Timmy on Wheel of Fortune is annoying as heck. I hope he loses. #WheelOfFortune — Sam Jones (@SamJone10514) April 27, 2023