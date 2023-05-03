Laughs, Tears and Songs in ‘Goldbergs,’ ‘Million Little Things,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’ Finales, Ed Sheeran Gets Personal, Ted Lasso’s Daddy Drama

ABC/Scott Everett White

The Goldbergs

Series Finale 8:30/7:30c

The 1980s family sitcom calls it a decade, drawing the curtain after 10 seasons and 229 episodes. The theme in the series finale: Back to the Future, with Adam (Sean Giambrone) turning the tables on mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) by interfering in her love life. When he escorts his widowed mom to her high school reunion, he’s dead set on keeping her from winding up with who he thinks is the wrong man (guest star Rob Corddry). In other family news, Barry (Troy Gentile) and Joanne (Beth Triffon) take steps to prove how serious they are about their relationship.

ABC/Darko Sikman

A Million Little Things

Series Finale 10/9c

The network has kept details of the series finale under wraps, but if it’s anything like last week’s episode, in which the Boston friend group rallied around an ailing Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) in what appeared to be his final days, expect tears to be copiously jerked. And could we maybe hope for a happy ending for Eddie (David Giuntoli) while we’re at it?

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon!

Season Finale

Speaking of happy endings, that has been the goal of Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) throughout their musical tour of Schmicago! in Season 2 of Cinco Paul’s brilliant spoofical. But first, they must escape the clutches of the villainous Octavius Kratt (Patrick Page) in the season finale. Look for nods to Dreamgirls and The Phantom of the Opera among other musical gags as our core couple decides once again whether to leave the magic behind to face the real world. Or as one of the locals puts it: “Why return to a place you were so desperate to leave?” We’re already desperate to return to Schmigadoon!, no matter what musical period Paul chooses to tackle next should he get the chance.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

Series Premiere

With his latest album, Subtract, out later this week, pop superstar Ed Sheeran opens up in an intimate four-part docuseries, which explores his musical process during a turbulent period that included the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards, who helped launch his career, and a health crisis for his wife Cherry. He looks back at his unlikely career while writing new music that reflects his emotional journey.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is rarely more endearing than when he’s in corny dad mode—but this time, when young Henry (Gus Turner) spends a weekend with his dad in London, Ted’s thoughts are elsewhere. Namely in Paris, where ex-wife Michelle (Andrea Anders) has gone with her current beau, Dr. Jacob (Mike O’Gorman)—their former marriage counselor—and where the romantic possibilities are endless. In other relationship news, Keeley (Juno Temple) hits a rough patch with Jack (Jodi Balfour) after a private video goes viral, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) quite charmingly seeks to define his new romance with restaurant hostess Jade (Edyta Budnik).

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: