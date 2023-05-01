Actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner serves as Mission Control in FOX’s new unscripted series, Stars on Mars, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

“When the future of humanity’s on the line, a courageous crew of celebrities will go when none have gone before — sort of,” Shatner says in our promo. “They must survive with no Wi-Fi, no oat milk, and no personal assistants.” Watch the full video above, then check out the photo below.

In Stars on Mars, premiering Monday, June 5, Shatner will be the one to give the celebrities their intergalactic tasks throughout their journey. The “celebronauts” will be living, eating, sleeping, strategizing, and bonding with each other in the same space station, where they’ll be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars. The celebrities must use their brains, brawn, and social skills to outlast the competition while competing in missions and voting to eliminate a crewmate each week.

“Good news for our celebronauts from Mission Control,” Shatner said in a statement when the series was announced in April. “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

Added Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment, “The moment I heard the pitch for Stars on Mars, I knew a show this bold, this big and this outlandish simply belonged on FOX. Watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and step into the unexpected will no doubt be truly transformational and comical. Throughout, we will learn a lot about these stars, and when you factor in William Shatner leading the charge from Mission Control, we have the makings of a show that’s ready for blast off.”

Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor (who created the format), Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Charles Wachter.

Stars on Mars, Series Premiere, Monday, June 5, 8/7c, Fox